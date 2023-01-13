Weekly Inflation Sees Almost 32% Jump from Last Year

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation for the week ended January 12, recorded an increase of 0.44 percent due to increase in food and non-food items, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 31.75 percent mainly due to increase in the prices of onions (437.21 percent), chicken (80.51 percent), tea lipton (65.41 percent), eggs (61.63 percent), diesel (60.63 percent), wheat flour (56.11 percent), pulse moong (52.97 percent), rice basmati broken (51.05 percent), salt powdered (49.50 percent), petrol (48.21 percent), rice irri-6/9 (46.78 percent) and pulse gram (45.80 percent), while decrease is observed in the prices of chillies powdered (22.98 percent), electricity for q1 (13.96 percent) and gur (0.70 percent).

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 220.53 points against 219.56 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 23 (45.10percent) items increased, 07 (13.73percent) items decreased and 21 (41.17percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517, Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs. 44,175 increased by 0.66 percent, 0.59 percent, 0.54 percent, 0.45 percent and 0.37 percent respectively.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices during the week over previous include wheat flour bag 20 kg (6.75 percent), LPG (5.24 percent), bread plain (4.85 percent), garlic (4.51 percent), eggs (4.17 percent), pulse moong (4.11 percent), rice basmati broken (3.33 percent), rice irri-6/9 (2.63 percent), onions (2.44 percent), pulse gram (2.39 percent), sufi washing soap (1.89 percent), pulse mash (1.69 percent), pulse masoor (1.65 percent0, mustard oil (1.56 percent), bananas (0.96 percent), energy saver (0.91 percent), gur (0.60 percent), firewood whole 40 kg (0.44 percent), powdered milk nido 390 gm polybag each (0.30 percent), tea prepared ordinary (0.14 percent), cooked daal (0.13 percent), milk fresh (0.09 percent) and mutton (0.03 percent).

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their average prices included tomatoes (12.30 percent), potatoes (7.75 percent), chicken (4.46 percent), vegetable ghee dalda/habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (0.29 percent), cooking oil dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.11 percent), vegetable ghee dalda/habib 2.5 kg tin each (0.11 percent) and sugar (0.08 percent).