Comilla Victorians Arrange Special Helicopter to Airlift Rizwan From Pakistan

Comilla Victorians, a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise, welcomed Pakistan wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, in a unique manner.

According to the details, the franchise arranged a special helicopter that enabled the Peshawar-born cricketer to land in the country just an hour before the match.

After a three-match ODI series against New Zealand, Rizwan left for Dhaka to compete in the ongoing ninth edition of BPL.

Rizwan will compete for the defending champions, Comilla Victorians, alongside other Pakistani cricketers, Khushdil Shah, Abrar Ahmed, and Hasan Ali.

Meanwhile, Shaheen Shah has withdrawn from the BPL to complete his rehabilitation before the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Earlier, it was reported that the left-arm pacer will travel to Dhaka for the final two matches, just days before the start of the eighth edition of PSL.

The development came after the 22-year-old pacer decided to represent Comilla Victorians in franchise cricket to gain match fitness.

Comilla Victorians played Fortune Barishal at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium today. Rizwan scored 18 runs off 11 balls in a losing cause as Fortune Barishal won the game by 12 runs.