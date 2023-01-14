Shahid Afridi’s Tenure as Chief Selector Comes to an End After NZ Series Loss

Former Pakistani captain, Shahid Afridi, dropped a heartfelt message after his tenure as interim Chief Selector for the national team ended after the ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Last month, the newly appointed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Najam Sethi appointed Shahid Afridi as interim Chief Selector after the sacking of Mohammad Wasim.

While expressing his gratitude, Shahid Afridi wrote on his Twitter handle, “Thanks to the PCB for entrusting me with the chief selector’s role for Pakistan and New Zealand series.”

Shahid Afridi also stated that he enjoyed the responsibility bestowed upon him by the cricket authorities and that he owed it to Pakistan and cricket to always be available.

The former captain also expressed hope that the brave and bold decisions he made for the two-match Test and three-match ODI series against New Zealand would have satisfied cricket fans.

Thanks to the PCB for entrusting me with the chief selector’s role for #PakvNZ series. Thoroughly enjoyed the responsibility. Hope I lived up to the expectations of the fans with brave/bold decisions. Will always be available to help 🇵🇰 🏏 in any way I can. https://t.co/vJxlhs6TtA — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) January 13, 2023

It was reported last week that the cricket board wanted to keep Shahid Afridi as a regular chief selector until the upcoming ODI World Cup in India in 2023.

It is worth noting that Afridi received widespread praise for bringing former captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, to the playing XI after a four-year absence. He also selected middle-order batter, Haris Sohail for the ODI series.