Pakistan Loses First ODI Series Against New Zealand at Home in Nearly 50 Years

Glenn Phillips’ unbeaten half-century helped New Zealand defeat Pakistan in the third ODI match at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi. With this, the Kane Williamson-led side also claimed the three-match ODI series by 2-1 despite losing the opening encounter against the home side.

ALSO READ New Zealand Cricket Chief Executive All Praise for Security Arrangements in Pakistan

It is the first time the Black Caps have won the ODI series in the sub-continent since 2008, and it is also their first ODI series on Pakistani soil. It is the first time the Men in Green have lost an ODI after winning three straight series in one and a half years. Pakistan last lost an ODI series against England in 2021.

It is also the first time Pakistan has lost an ODI series on home soil since January 2009, when they were defeated 2-1 by Sri Lanka in a three-match series.

Since 2010-11, Pakistan has never won the ODI series against Kiwis as they last ended in a draw in 2018-19, losing five ODI series in the last 12 years.

ALSO READ Former Bowling Coach Backs Babar Azam to Continue as Pakistan Captain

Talking about the series, New Zealand toured Pakistan after 20 years. They lost the first match by six wickets, won the second match by 79 runs and won the series decider by 2 wickets.

In the series-deciding game, the home side posted a handsome total of 280 runs with help of a fantastic century from the opening batter, Fakhar Zaman. In response, the visiting side chased down the total in the 48.1 overs thanks to Williamson, Conway, and Phillips as they scored magnificent fifties.

Earlier, the two teams played out a 0-0 draw in a two-match Test series.