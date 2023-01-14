Shaheen Afridi Pulls Out of Bangladesh Premier League

Star Pakistani pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has decided to withdraw from the ongoing ninth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

As per media reports, Shaheen is keen to complete his rehabilitation period in Karachi to fully recover before the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Earlier, it was reported that the left-arm pacer will travel to Dhaka for the final two matches, just days before the start of the eighth edition of PSL.

The development had come after the 22-year-old pacer decided to represent Comilla Victorians in franchise cricket in order to gain match fitness.

It is worth noting that Shaheen missed an important T20I season last year after suffering a knee injury during the first Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle. However, the left-arm pacer returned to the squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 but aggravated his previous injury in the T20 World Cup final against England.

Interim chief selector, Shahid Afridi, then included him in the national team camp so that he could continue his rehabilitation under the supervision of team management.

The ninth edition of the franchise league kicked off earlier this month, with many stars from the cricketing world participating in the event. In the seven-team competition, 46 matches will be played at three different venues, with Comilla Victorians defending the title.