Temperature Drops Below 0°C in Sindh For the First Time in Years

A brutal cold wave has swept the nation after the end of the wet spell, with temperatures in different parts of Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa dropping significantly.

According to Pak Weather, Pakistan’s largest automated weather station network, the temperature dropped below the freezing point last night in Sindh, making it the first such occasion in several years. Moro, a city in Naushahro Feroze, recorded a temperature of -2.7°C last night.

Speaking with ProPakistani, Owais Hyder, a weather analyst and CEO of Pak Weather, said that while this isn’t the lowest temperature ever recorded in Sindh, it is still considered a significant low for the province, as temperatures have not been this low in several years. Sindh’s lowest temperature ever is -5.4°C that was recorded in Mohen-Jo-Daro in 2006.

He added that to be clear, Sindh’s Gorakh Hills are known as the “Murree of Sindh” because the hill station receives snowfall in winter, recording sub-zero temperatures. However, due to the unavailability of a weather observatory there, authorities have not maintained a record of its temperatures over the years. Therefore, Mohen-Jo-Daro’s temperature of -5.4°C is considered as the lowest in the province, Owais said.

Meanwhile, other parts of the province are also under the influence of harsh cold wave.

Karachi is also witnessing its coldest winter in decades. The provincial capital has experienced record-breaking temperatures this season on several occasions.

On Saturday, Karachi woke up after witnessing its coldest night of this winter season. said mercury dropped to 1.4°C in Malir Cantt last night.

Note here that these are record-breaking temperatures for Karachi for this winter season only. The coldest temperature ever recorded in Karachi is 0°C back in 1934.