Afghanistan Wants to Play ODI Series Against Pakistan After Australia Snub

In a major development, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has expressed willingness to host a three-match ODI series against Pakistan.

For this purpose, the ACB has contacted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to play the series in UAE following the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Both cricket boards are likely to reach an agreement and hold the ODI series in the window between the upcoming PSL edition and the New Zealand tour to Pakistan.

Last week, Cricket Australia (CA) withdrew from the ODI series against Afghanistan after detailed consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders.

As per the official statement, the decision came in response to the Taliban’s recent announcement of banning girls from entering educational institutions.

The three-match ODI series, which was scheduled in the UAE in March, was also part of the ICC Super League.

It was the second time in the last two years that the cricket authority in Australia canceled a bilateral series against Afghanistan due to the Taliban government.

Following the CA decision, some of the Afghan cricketers, including captain Rashid Khan, expressed displeasure over the move.

Star Afghan pacer, Naveen-ul-Haq, withdrew from the Big Bash League (BBL) following Australia’s decision to back out of the ODI series.

Naveed, who was representing Sydney Sixers, wrote on his Twitter account that he will not participate in the league until CA stands on its ‘childish decision.’