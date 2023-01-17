Teaching Holy Quran and Seerat-un-Nabi Made Compulsory in Universities

During a Senate session on Monday, a resolution was unanimously passed, recommending the teachings of the Holy Quran with translation, tajweed, and tafseer should be made compulsory in all universities of Pakistan for students of all disciplines.

The resolution stipulated that the teachings should not be made part of examinations for the provision of additional marks. This way, the focus of the students would remain on the acquisition of learning and knowledge of the Holy Quran.

Another resolution was unanimously passed by the Senate, recommending imparting the Seerat of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to youngsters.

Besides, the Senate unanimously passed another resolution as well, which called for ways to avoid road blockages during the tours of foreign cricket teams.

The resolution recommended the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) build hotels that meet international standards within the complexes of stadiums in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, and Karachi.

These hotels should have easy access to the stadium for players and team officials. Not only will these hotels be beneficial for international cricket, but they will also be useful for PSL and important domestic matches.