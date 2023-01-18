Did FIA Freeze Molana Tariq Jamil’s Accounts for Hiding Rs. 49 Billion?

On Tuesday, the son of a well-known Islamic scholar, Molana Tariq Jamil, denied the rumors that his father’s bank accounts had been frozen by authorities due to allegations of concealing wealth.

Yousaf Jamil’s statement comes amid social media reports that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had frozen the preacher’s three bank accounts for alleged concealment of Rs. 49 billion.

In response to the rumors, Yousaf Jamil took to Twitter to deny that any large amounts of money were present in the accounts in question.

He penned, “Since yesterday, the news of Molana Tariq Jamil’s accounts being sealed has been circulating on social media and it is said that there are billions of rupees in these accounts. There is no truth in this news at all. Spreading false news about someone is a very bad act.”

کل سے مولانا طارق حمیل صاحب کے اکاونٹس سیل ھونے کی خبریں سوشل پر گردش کر رھی اور کھا گیا کہ ان اکاونٹس میں اربوں روپے ھیں۔اس خبر میں بالکل بھی سچائی نھی ھے۔خدارا کسی کی بارہ میں جھوٹی خبر پھیلانا بھت ھی برا عمل ھے۔ — Yousaf Jamil (@YousafjamilMTJ) January 17, 2023

Yousaf Jamil’s tweet was also shared on Maulana Tariq Jamil’s verified Instagram account story.

Last month, Molana Tariq Jamil was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack during a visit to Canada. His son revealed that Molana Tariq Jamil complained about chest pain and was immediately shifted to the hospital.

Molana Tariq Jamil arrived in Canada a week before. He was attending an event organized by Islamic Relief Canada on 21 and 26 December. He delivered the first sermon while the second was till 28 December on account of Molana Tariq Jamil’s health.