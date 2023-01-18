Fearless Polio Workers Brave Heavy Snowfall to Reach Remote Areas [Videos]

By Haroon Hayder | Published Jan 18, 2023 | 5:39 pm

Despite heavy snowfall, the anti-polio campaign continued in Balochistan thanks to the tireless efforts of brave workers.

The polio workers trekked through the harsh weather and heavy snow to reach remote areas such as Killa Saifullah, Killa Abdullah, and other nearby districts to vaccinate children.

ALSO READ

Here are some videos that demonstrate the courage of polio workers.

Note here that the latest anti-polio vaccination campaign was launched by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to combat the resurgence of polio cases.

He acknowledged that the summer floods had disrupted previous anti-polio efforts, but praised the dedication and hard work of the polio workers for preventing the spread of the disease.

ALSO READ

The premier specifically noted that thanks to the efforts of brave polio workers, only 20 cases of polio were reported in Waziristan and they were quickly contained.

Currently, only two countries in the world, Pakistan and Afghanistan, are facing the challenge of poliovirus. In Pakistan, the number of cases has been reduced significantly in recent years, but the disease remains endemic in some areas, and efforts to eradicate it continue.

Haroon Hayder

lens

Enraged Celebrities Slam Feroze Khan for Publicly Sharing Their Phone Numbers
Read more in lens

proproperty

Steel Industry Struggles as Bar Prices Soar and Scrap Imports Plummet
Read more in proproperty
close
>