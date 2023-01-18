Fearless Polio Workers Brave Heavy Snowfall to Reach Remote Areas [Videos]

Despite heavy snowfall, the anti-polio campaign continued in Balochistan thanks to the tireless efforts of brave workers.

The polio workers trekked through the harsh weather and heavy snow to reach remote areas such as Killa Saifullah, Killa Abdullah, and other nearby districts to vaccinate children.

Here are some videos that demonstrate the courage of polio workers.

Health worker Abdul Malik makes his way through heavy snow 🗻 as he continues to reach children in Qilla Abdullah with the life-saving #polio vaccine Balochistan ➖ This campaign, polio teams will vaccinate more than 2.5 million children across the province#SalamPolioWorker pic.twitter.com/GCdfiHWLN9 — Pak Fights Polio (@PakFightsPolio) January 18, 2023

Difficult roads lead to beautiful destinations❗ Salute to our polio workers for braving extreme weather conditions ❄ 🏔 🌨 and going the extra mile to protect millions of children 👦🏻👧🏻 against the crippling virus Your support will help them get the job done#SalamPolioWorker pic.twitter.com/uEB94CCXF6 — Pak Fights Polio (@PakFightsPolio) January 18, 2023

Note here that the latest anti-polio vaccination campaign was launched by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to combat the resurgence of polio cases.

He acknowledged that the summer floods had disrupted previous anti-polio efforts, but praised the dedication and hard work of the polio workers for preventing the spread of the disease.

The premier specifically noted that thanks to the efforts of brave polio workers, only 20 cases of polio were reported in Waziristan and they were quickly contained.

Currently, only two countries in the world, Pakistan and Afghanistan, are facing the challenge of poliovirus. In Pakistan, the number of cases has been reduced significantly in recent years, but the disease remains endemic in some areas, and efforts to eradicate it continue.