Ramiz Raja Questions Najam Sethi’s Ability to Run PCB

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, has criticized the government for appointing non-cricketing figures in cricket’s governing body.

While speaking to the media, Ramiz Raja said that appointing the PCB management on a political basis will destroy the game of cricket in Pakistan.

The former cricketer went on to say that everyone should understand that if this great sport is not respected, its future will be dark in the country.

Ramiz added that only cricketers know what decisions need to be made, and that non-cricketing figures know nothing about the game.

“How will you govern when you don’t have the idea about the game when you haven’t picked a bat ever, how will you govern?” Ramiz Raja asked.

Ramiz claimed that his tenure was a golden period for the national team, with the winning percentage exceeding 60 percent, the third-best in the world.

Ramiz Raja stated that no major cricket team used to tour the subcontinent country, but now three big nations toured for a full-fledged series last year.

“There were some outstanding performances. We are regarded as one of the best white-ball cricket teams in the world,” Ramiz added.