Legendary Hashim Alma Retires From All Forms of Cricket

South African batting great Hashim Amla has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after playing the game for over two decades.

As per media reports, the right-handed batter informed Surrey County Cricket Club that he would not be available for the upcoming County Championship 2023.

ALSO READ Gilgit Baltistan National Ice Sports Championship Set to Begin in Naltar

Amla rejoined Surrey in 2019, having also represented the county as an overseas player in 2013 and 2014, and he helped the club lift the trophy in the previous season.

“I have great memories of the Oval ground and to finally leave it as a player fills me with immense gratitude for what has been,” Hashim Amla said.

The 38-year-old cricketer also expressed his gratitude to Alec Stewart and the entire Surrey staff for extending their support throughout these years.

Amla heaped praise on the club, saying that he always finds Surrey to be professional and that it would make any international player feel honored to be involved.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Questions Najam Sethi’s Ability to Run PCB

“Hashim is a fantastic cricketer and a wonderful person. He has been an incredible resource for the team to learn from on and off the field,” Stewart said.

The right-hander has represented South Africa in 124 Test matches, scoring 9,282 runs at an average of 46.64 including 28 centuries and 28 fifties.

Hashim Alma also scored 8,113 runs in 178 ODI matches at an average of 49.46 and a strike rate of 88.39 including 27 hundreds and 39 half-centuries.

He also represented his country in 44 T20I and scored 1,277 runs at an average of 33.60 and a strike rate of 132.05 including eight half-centuries.