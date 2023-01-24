Pakistan and Qatar to Explore Areas of Cooperation in Energy Sector

Pakistan and Qatar have agreed to explore areas of cooperation in the energy sector.

The development came during a meeting between Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Qatar’s Minister for Energy Affairs Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi in Doha on Tuesday.

Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, met with H.E. Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of Energy Affairs, State of Qatar,in Doha Qatar. In the meeting, both agreed to explore areas of cooperation in the energy sector. pic.twitter.com/kBvzOoiAwm — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) January 24, 2023

A day earlier, the finance minister met with Qatar’s Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari.

During the meeting, both discussed different areas of mutual interest and avenues to enhance cooperation in the fields of trade, finance, and investment.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, met with H.E. Mr. Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Finance, State of Qatar and discussed different areas of mutual interest and avenues to enhance cooperation in the fields of trade, finance, and investment pic.twitter.com/2UyXMRpOjR — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) January 23, 2023

Dar congratulated his counterpart on the successful completion of the FIFA World Cup 2022. He also apprised him regarding the recovery and rehabilitation efforts after the massive floods in Pakistan.

He also extended an invitation to the Qatari finance minister to visit Pakistan.