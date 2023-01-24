UAE is Paying AED 70,000 to Couples Who Get Married

UAE’s Minister of Community Development, Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, has revealed that nearly AED 200 million worth of marriage grants were given to 2,844 newlywed couples in 2022.

The Minister remarked that the marriage grant, awarded by the Ministry of Community Development (MoCD), aligns with the UAE’s leadership’s vision to support youth in forming stable families and attaining communal harmony.

She further revealed that AED 70,000 is awarded to eligible candidates, adding that the Ministry, in collaboration with other government departments, implemented electronic systems to make it easier and faster to get marriage grants 3 years ago.

In addition, Hessa stated that this financial assistance promotes strong family life, and encourages youth to maintain a stable family, ultimately leading to a sustainable society, both financially and morally. UAE nationals can apply for the marriage grant on MoCD’s website.

Eligibility criteria for marriage grants