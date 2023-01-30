Enable This Setting to Allow 5G On Your Phone [Guide]

5G is not available in Pakistan yet, but PTA has already issued guidelines on how you can ready your phone for the next-generation mobile network. This means that 5G is most likely ready to launch later this year.

However, only smartphones that support 5G will be able to connect to it.

Does Your Phone Support 5G?

Most Android phones that support 5G do have the word “5G” in their names. For Apple phones, all iPhones from 12 and above have support for it.

If you are unsure whether your phone supports 5G, you can simply head over to gsmarena and search for your handset. Check the top row, which is called “Networks”, and see if it has 5G support.

IPv6

If your phone does have 5G, you need to enable Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6), which is the latest generation of Internet Protocol for improved connection quality, better internet speed, and many other advantages.

This is because 5G and IoT services will be rolled out on IPv6 connections, according to PTA’s instructions.

Smartphone users can enable #IPv6 on their handsets using the method mentioned at PTA website: (https://t.co/xAw5GpyPuU). Fixed broadband users can also get it configured through their respective service providers. — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) January 20, 2023

How to Enable IPv6

Enabling IPv6 on Android smartphones is quite easy. For Samsung handsets, simply head to your phone’s settings and tap ‘Connections’. From here, go through Mobile networks > Access Point Names > Ufone (or other networks). Scroll down to ‘APN protocol’ and select ‘IPv4/IPv6’.

For other OEMs, such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Infinix, etc, you might have to find mobile network settings or SIM settings, but the general path is the same. For dual SIM phones, select the SIM you use for mobile internet and follow through the settings mentioned above.

Once you’re done enabling IPv6, your phone is ready to use 5G in the future.