Amir and Malik Once Again in Contention for National Selection

The newly appointed Chief Selector, Haroon Rasheed has stated that they may consider recalling Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Amir to the team if they fit in with the current lineup.

Rasheed told the media that the committee will assess which players can fit into the setup and that they can recall experienced players for any specific role in an important event.

In response to a question about Amir’s inclusion in the team, Rasheed said that his inclusion will be solely based on his performance and taking back his retirement.

The Chief Selector added that he is unsure about his decision, but he has heard that Amir is reconsidering his retirement, which will be beneficial for cricket.

Haroon Rasheed clarified that if the left-arm pacer continues to perform and impresses the selection committee, he will be considered for selection alongside other players.

Last week the PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi had also said, “Mohammad Amir can play international cricket for Pakistan if he takes his retirement back.”

Speaking at a press conference, Najam Sethi reiterated his firm stance on breaking the law and the rules of the game of cricket, and that no one is exempt if found guilty.

The PCB Chairman had the view that fixers should be treated harshly, but once they have served their sentence, the cricket board should allow them to resume their career.