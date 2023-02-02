FPSC Watching Instagram Reels? “Boys Will be Boys” Essay in CSS Exams Shocks Aspirants

By Haroon Hayder | Published Feb 2, 2023 | 1:27 pm

The CSS 2023 exams under the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) commenced on Wednesday. As has been the case for so many years, the Competitive Exams (CE) kicked off with the toughest paper – English Essay.

Thanks to social media, CSS question papers get to other aspirants within minutes. The aspirants then debate the contents of the paper. Something from English Essay’s paper also caught aspirants’ eyes and took the internet by storm.

Of the 10 topics listed in the exam, the last topic was titled “Boys will be boys.” The English Essay exam became an instant sensation because the hashtag #TheBoys is trending on social media platforms these days.

Under this hashtag, netizens share memes to depict the true nature of boys. Social media users are expressing mixed reactions over this. Let’s have a look at some of them.

 

The FPSC had announced the CE 2023 date sheet on 14 December. The exams started on 1 February and will end on 9 February.

As for CSS 2022, the FPSC had announced the results of written exams on 5 December. 393 applicants cleared the written exams, which is slightly better than the previous year’s 365.

