FPSC Watching Instagram Reels? “Boys Will be Boys” Essay in CSS Exams Shocks Aspirants

The CSS 2023 exams under the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) commenced on Wednesday. As has been the case for so many years, the Competitive Exams (CE) kicked off with the toughest paper – English Essay.

Thanks to social media, CSS question papers get to other aspirants within minutes. The aspirants then debate the contents of the paper. Something from English Essay’s paper also caught aspirants’ eyes and took the internet by storm.

ALSO READ Sindh Govt. Launches Pink Buses for Women in Karachi

Of the 10 topics listed in the exam, the last topic was titled “Boys will be boys.” The English Essay exam became an instant sensation because the hashtag #TheBoys is trending on social media platforms these days.

FPSC ( CSS 2023 )

Boys will be boys😂#BoysWillBeBoys pic.twitter.com/qTNqEUnmdw — Kashif Baloch (@mepathfinderpk) February 1, 2023

Under this hashtag, netizens share memes to depict the true nature of boys. Social media users are expressing mixed reactions over this. Let’s have a look at some of them.

Alhamdulillah, by the grace of Allah, 10 out of 10 topics were already predicted by no one. #CSS2023 #cssEssay pic.twitter.com/DFduD4pIxD — Asif Saeed (@Asiffsaeedd) February 1, 2023

I can imagine how painful it would have been for feminist sisters to see the last topic to write an essay on. BTW who prepare these question papers? #CSS2023 pic.twitter.com/5xfPpCOp2d — Alamgir Khan (@alamgirmulkhow) February 1, 2023

*Boys will be boys*.

I wonder what one will write on this topic??#CSS2023 pic.twitter.com/eDVK2zCr6k — Nadia (@nadiaak32) February 1, 2023

Essay paper is a proof that FPSC has moved away from traditional pattern۔It has discouraged Rata system and aspirants' reliance on ready-made material.Contrary to previous exams,this time examiner went for testing creative,critical & imaginative skills.#CSS2023

~#boyswillbeboys pic.twitter.com/GKUCkUCewq — Barkat Wazir (@BarkatWazir1) February 1, 2023

ALSO READ Over 100,000 KP Policemen Want to Resign After Peshawar Blast

The FPSC had announced the CE 2023 date sheet on 14 December. The exams started on 1 February and will end on 9 February.

As for CSS 2022, the FPSC had announced the results of written exams on 5 December. 393 applicants cleared the written exams, which is slightly better than the previous year’s 365.