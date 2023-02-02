UAE to Experience Dusty Skies With Humidity Up to 90% Today

By Salman Ahmed | Published Feb 2, 2023 | 11:39 am

UAE’s National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has forecasted partly cloudy and extremely dusty weather during the day across the country, while the eastern areas will have low-moderate clouds.

According to details, winds are expected to blow at an average of 15-25 km/h, with gusts reaching 40 km/h, worsening the dusty situation across the country and reducing visibility.

Motorists must drive carefully and people with allergies must take extra precautions like wearing masks and glasses before going out.

Humidity is also expected to soar up to 90% at night and on Friday morning and fog is expected in coastal areas and cities, including Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain. Meanwhile, the sea in the Arabian Gulf will remain calm, according to NCM, hence, people can enjoy stays on ships and yachts.

