Pakistan’s Mohammad Shahzad won two gold medals in the Master Category for individuals at the Portugal National Indoor Rowing Championship.

Shahzad dominated the 500m race, finishing in 1 minute and 33 seconds. He also showed his endurance by finishing the 2000m race in 7 minutes and 20 seconds.

Mohammad Shahzad’s outstanding performance at the Portugal National Indoor Rowing Championship demonstrates the sport’s growing popularity as a competitive sport.

Shahzad’s achievements in indoor rowing are made even more impressive by the fact that he is the proud father of not one, but two accomplished athletes.

Shahzad is the father of badminton player, Mahoor Shahzad, and weightlifter, Rabia Shahzad, confirming his family’s athletic heritage.

Indoor rowing, or erging as it is colloquially known, has been around for decades and has evolved into a highly competitive sport in its own right.

It was originally used as a training tool for rowers, but the advancement of ergometers, the equipment used in indoor rowing, has allowed this sport to take center stage.

Ergometers first appeared in the 1950s as large metal contraptions with solid iron flywheels. They are now much more sophisticated, allowing for a much more realistic simulation of the rowing experience.

Indoor rowing competitions are held all over the world and draw a diverse range of competitors.