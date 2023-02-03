PCB Introduces Season Passes for the First Time in PSL 8

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced details of ticket prices for the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Online tickets for the Multan and Karachi-leg matches will be available online on Saturday at 11:00 am and fans can visit cricket.bookme.pk to book their tickets. Physical tickets will also be available to the fans during the course of the tournament from the box offices at the four venues. Tickets for the Rawalpindi and Lahore matches will go on sale in due course.

Tickets for the tournament opener between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and the 2021 title winners Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium on 13 February have been set at Rs. 6,000 for the VIP enclosures, Rs. 3,000 for Premium, Rs. 2,000 for First Class and Rs. 1,000 for General.

The PCB, for the first time, has introduced discounted season passes, which will cover weekday matches. This is to encourage cricket fans and families to purchase cheaper tickets to attend the matches and watch in action some of the best shortest-format cricketers vying for the biggest price in Pakistan cricket.

The season pass for the four Multan matches (excluding the opener) has been set for Rs. 16,830 (VIP), Rs. 9,630 (Premium), Rs. 5,715 (First Class), and Rs. 3,555 (General).

Likewise, a season pass for the five Karachi matches on 16, 20, 21, 23, and 24 February, has been fixed at Rs. 13,050 (VIP), Rs. 8,550 (Premium), Rs. 4,275 (First Class) and Rs. 2,925 (General).

The PCB has also confirmed one ticket can be purchased on one CNIC. Those who do not have CNIC, they can purchase the tickets using their passport, while those under the age of 18 will require B-Form. All spectators will be required to bring the government-issued ID through which they have bought the tickets.

