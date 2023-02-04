Vivo X90 Series Launched Globally With Flagship Specs

In November 2022, the Vivo X90 series was unveiled in China. Today, two phones from the series are being introduced globally: the X90 and X90 Pro, both of which are powered by the flagship Dimensity 9200 SoC.

Currently, the X90 Pro+ will only be available in China and its international availability is uncertain.

The vanilla X90 and X90 Pro share many hardware features, including a 6.78-inch 10-bit AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1260p (slightly higher than 1080p) resolution. Both phones have similar sizes and offer 120W fast charging via a cable. Additionally, they both feature cameras tuned by Zeiss.

The X90 and X90 Pro are equipped with the Vivo’s in-house V2 ISP, enabling features such as Super Night Video in 4K and AI Night View. Super Night Video allows for recording in low light conditions, while AI Night View combines 10 RAW images to enhance HDR and refine the colors and tones in each segment.

The X90 features a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 12MP 2x telephoto camera setup. The X90 Pro, on the other hand, boasts a 50MP main camera with a 1” Sony IMX989 sensor, a 50MP 2x telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The pricing for these phones has not been disclosed yet.

The X90 will come in Black and Blue colors and will be available in Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Thailand, and Malaysia.

The X90 Pro will only be available in Legendary Black, featuring a leather-like texture on the back, and will be sold in Asia (Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Thailand, Malaysia) as well as several European countries (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, Czechia, Austria, Romania, Croatia, Slovenia, Greece, and Serbia).

It is unclear when it will arrive in Pakistan, given the economic crisis and the State Bank limiting phone imports.