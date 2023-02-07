Rizwan Wants to Play Every PSL Match After Unfair Treatment by Karachi Kings

Multan Sultans captain, Mohammad Rizwan revealed that he wants to play every match for his franchise at perform at his best level in order to make up for the lost time during the initial seasons of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

ALSO READ Imad Wasim Says Karachi Kings Will Not Miss Babar Azam in PSL 8

Rizwan was part of Karachi Kings for the first few seasons of the PSL but his role in the side was minimal and did not feature as much for the franchise as he would have liked. Rizwan stated that he does not regret their decision and holds no grudges against anyone.

He said that he had to be aligned with Karachi’s strategy and does not blame anyone for not playing regularly. He further stated that his focus has solely been on Multan Sultans since joining the franchise in PSL 6.

The gritty wicket-keeper batter has been a revelation in T20 cricket since joining Multan Sultans and is now regarded as one of the finest T20 players in world cricket. Rizwan had an instant impact on the franchise as he led the team to its maiden title in his debut season as captain.

Rizwan said that Multan is ready to win their second title in the upcoming eighth edition of the tournament and the team is fully focused to achieve its goal.

The philosophy of Multan Sultans is simple: play as champions irrespective of the opposition or the outcome. Consequently, we are not afraid of the results.

The 30-year-old said that the entire squad is closely-knit which enables them to play their brand of cricket. He said that the coaching staff has a major role to play in Multan’s success as well as they provide confidence to the entire team and have enabled him to lead the side effectively.

Multan will commence the proceedings of PSL 8 as they face Lahore Qalandars in the first match of the competition on 13 February in Multan.

Find out all about the world of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads