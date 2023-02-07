Imad Wasim Says Karachi Kings Will Not Miss Babar Azam in PSL 8

Veteran all-rounder, Imad Wasim has opened up about his preparation and plans for the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Speaking in a podcast, Imad Wasim stated that Karachi Kings intend to play aggressive cricket and will strive to play as a team in the PSL.

The left-handed batter also responded to the absence of Babar Azam from the team for the eighth edition, saying, “It does not matter to us, players come and go.”

The Karachi Kings captain continued by saying that while the all-format captain is undoubtedly a world-class cricketer, but the team comes first for him.

Imad Wasim also expressed his best wishes for the Lahore-born cricketer saying, Babar Azam will now play for a different franchise “so good luck to him.”

There is no regret for losing the leadership in the past, now that the responsibility has been given again, we will try to present a better game as a team.

It is worth noting that in the last edition, Karachi Kings won just one of 10 games under the captaincy of Babar Azam, and the team failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Karachi Kings will face the Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi in their first PSL 8 match on February 14 at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

