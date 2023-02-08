PM Shehbaz Appoints Muhammad Waseem Ch As Chairman ATIR

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Muhammad Waseem Ch as the new Chairman Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR) with immediate effect.

In this connection, the Law and Justice Division issued a notification on Wednesday. According to the notification, the government has appointed Muhammad Waseem Ch Judicial Member (Bench number-IV) Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue Lahore as the new Chairman ATIR till further orders.

Earlier, the government had given look after charge of Chairman ATIR Islamabad to Sarfraz Ali Khan Judicial Member ATIR.