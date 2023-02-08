United, Kings and Zalmi Name More Replacements for PSL 8

Islamabad United have drafted in Rassie van der Dussen as a partial replacement for Moeen Ali, who will be unavailable until 14 March due to international commitments. Islamabad United had previously reserved their replacement pick for Moeen Ali in the Replacement Draft.

Moeen is expected to join the squad if they manage to qualify for the playoffs of the tournament.

Karachi Kings have drafted in Adam Rossington as a partial replacement for James Vince, who will at least miss Karachi’s 7th, 8th, and 9th matches due to being part of England’s ODI squad for the Bangladesh series.

Peshawar Zalmi have drafted in Peter Hatzoglou of Australia as a partial replacement for Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, who will be unavailable until 19 February due to international commitments. Peshawar Zalmi had previously reserved their replacement pick for Mujeeb in the Replacement Draft.

The eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is scheduled to commence on 13 February with Multan Sultans hosting Lahore Qalandars in the opening match of the tournament. The final of the competition will be played on 19 March at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

