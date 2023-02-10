Najam Sethi Requests CM Punjab to Postpone Wahab Riaz’s Oath-Taking Ceremony

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Najam Sethi, has contacted the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, regarding the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

During the conversation, Sethi requested Naqvi to postpone the oath-taking ceremony of star Pakistani pacer, Wahab Riaz, as caretaker sports minister until after PSL.

Keeping the experience of the left-arm pacer in view, the PCB Chairman emphasized the importance of Wahab Riaz’s participation in the PSL for Peshawar Zalmi.

Sethi, who took over as PCB Chairman in December, stressed that this would not only benefit the team but also showcase the talent of the cricketer on a national stage.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister responded positively and agreed to postpone the oath-taking ceremony until after the conclusion of the PSL.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the participation of Wahab Riaz in PSL is in doubt as the increased responsibilities of his new role are expected to take up much of his time.

The development was welcomed by the cricketing fraternity and fans alike, who are eager to see the pacer perform in the upcoming eighth edition of the PSL.

The Lahore-born cricketer, who captained Peshawar Zalmi in the last edition, has been a mainstay and has played a crucial role in the success of his team over the past few years.

Wahab Riaz is currently the PSL’s leading wicket-taker with 103 wickets in 77 matches at an average of 21.29 and the best bowling figures of 4 for 17.

