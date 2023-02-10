NADRA Gears Up to Tackle Rampant Property Duplication in Sindh

The Board of Revenue Sindh (BoR) and NADRA Technologies Limited (NTL), a subsidiary of NADRA, have agreed to implement NTL’s biometric verification technology at all Sindh Sub-Registrar Offices to avoid impersonation in property registration.

The technology will increase transparency in the property registration process by providing precise identification of people engaged in property transactions.

The purpose is to guarantee that ownership of the property in the province is transferred safely and securely.

Syed Ahmed Shah, Member (R&S) of the Board of Revenue, reaffirmed his commitment to turn the BoR into a modern and effective public sector organization that serves the people of Sindh to the best of its ability.

NTL’s biometric authentication system is very successful in correctly identifying people and has already been applied in Pakistan’s governmental and private sectors.

The use of this digital IT solution for property registration will significantly minimize the danger of fraud and unlawful property transfers.