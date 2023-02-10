Sindh Announces an Unexpected Good News for School Students

Sindh’s School Education and Literacy Department (SELD) has announced that students of classes I, II, and III would be promoted to the next grade without examinations.

Rafia Javed, Additional Director of the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions, announced in a circular on Thursday that students in classes I, II, and III will be automatically promoted, and exams for classes IV to VIII will be conducted after Eid Ul Fitr. The exams will end on 6 May.

The new academic year will begin on 1 August, according to the circular. It further stated that the violations of steering committee directives would result in severe repercussions.

This decision was reached in the light of the directions of a steering committee meeting held on 12 December, which also decided that the annual examinations for classes IX and X will commence on 8 May, while HSSC (XI and XII) exams will begin on 22 May.

The meeting had further decided that the SSC Part II results will be released on July 15, while SSC Part I (IX) results will be released in September.

HSSC Part II (XII) results will be revealed by 15 August, and HSSC Part I (XI) results will be announced 60 days afterward.