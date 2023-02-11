Check Out Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s Exclusive BMW M Edition

In 2022, Samsung introduced the exclusive Galaxy S22 Ultra Mercedes Benz edition. This year, the company has joined forces with another German automaker, BMW, to release the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition.

However, the exclusive edition will only be offered in South Korea and only 1,000 units will be produced, unlike iQOO’s collaboration with BMW, which is widely available around the globe.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition takes inspiration from the first generation BMW M3, the BMW M3 E30.

ALSO READ Samsung’s Android 13 Eats Up Half The Storage on Galaxy S23

The exclusive package comes equipped with various BMW merchandise, including a specially designed case, a key ring with interchangeable BMW emblems from six different time periods, the BMW roundel that was unveiled to commemorate the company’s 50th anniversary, and a metal “We Are M” logo.

That’s not all as the package also includes a BMW-branded battery-powered air compressor, a cup holder that doubles as a wireless charger, an analog clock, a photo book, and a poster.

To add to the experience, buyers will receive a Starter Pack Voucher for the BMW Driving Center in Incheon, South Korea, where they will receive driving lessons from a professional instructor.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition will also come loaded with BMW-themed software features, such as custom boot animations, themes, wallpapers, and more, like most other limited edition phones.

ALSO READ Meet Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, an S22 Ultra With a 200 MP Camera

This special edition S23 Ultra has a starting price of about $1,362 in Korea for the 12 GB/512 GB model. As a comparison, the standard edition with the same memory capacity costs $1262.