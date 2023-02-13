ICC Announces Women’s Player of the Month for January

England teen sensation Grace Scrivens – who led her side to the ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup final – is the ICC Women’s Player of the Month winner for January 2023.

Scrivens beat out Australian duo Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney to win the award.

The Kent player, still uncapped at the international level, led England to the final of the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup last month. The 19-year-old played a starring role with bat and ball. She was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for her performances.

She was the second-highest run-scorer at the event, scoring 293 runs at a healthy average of 41.85 while maintaining a solid strike rate of 129.07. Her off-spin yielded nine wickets at a brilliant average of 7.11, while her economy rate was a miserly 3.09. She hit three back-to-back half-centuries, including a blistering 93 from 56 against Ireland, in a tournament where her team was unbeaten until the final game against India.

One of her finest performances came in the semi-final against Australia. Batting first on a tough wicket, Scrivens (20 from 20) was the second-highest run-getter in a team total of 99. She returned to strike with the ball (2/8) as well, picking the crucial final wicket to win a nail-biting contest for her side.

While it didn’t go to plan for Scrivens or England in the final, the side lost to India by seven wickets, the youngster can hold her head high for the consistent performances she produced on the big stage.

Scrivens has all the makings of a great international star and must have her eyes set on a prosperous career ahead.