Sindh to Roll Out Pink Buses for Women in Hyderabad

The Sindh government is gearing up to launch the People’s Bus Service for women in Hyderabad on February 18. Sindh’s transport minister Sharjeel Memon made this announcement during a press conference earlier today.

The service will be launched for the first time in Hyderabad. The service already exists in Karachi as a part of the government’s plans to optimize Sindh’s public transport network.

The pink buses run from Model Colony Malir to Tower via Shahrah-e-Faisal. At the service’s launch, Memon highlighted that the buses will run every 20 minutes during working hours in the morning and evening.

“For the rest of the day, the buses will operate after every hour,” he stated. Memon said that four pink buses will initially operate on the city’s first route. Each pink bus can carry 50 passengers, with 24 bench seats, and two reserved seats for passengers with special needs.

The step has been appreciated by Karachi’s residents. However, given that it is a new service, its popularity, and utility are yet to be revealed.