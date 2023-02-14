Flydubai to Launch New Direct Flights to Africa

Leading UAE-based airline, Flydubai, will launch daily flights to Somalia’s Mogadishu Aden Adde International Airport (MGQ) from 9 March 2023.

The airline will double the flights from 1 June, making it the first one to fly directly to Somalia from Dubai and other parts of UAE.

Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at Flydubai, Hamad Obaidalla, stated that the airline aims to grow its network in East Africa, which has experienced economic growth and development.

With the new service, Flydubai will expand its network in Africa to 11 destinations, providing passengers with more travel options. The airline’s existing destinations in Africa include Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Alexandria (Egypt), Asmara (Eritrea), Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), Djibouti, Entebbe (Uganda), Hargeisa (Somalia), Khartoum (Sudan), Juba (South Sudan), and Zanzibar (Tanzania).

Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa, and the Indian Subcontinent) at Flydubai, Sudhir Sreedharan, expressed excitement about the upcoming route, operated by the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Passengers will have the option of flying in business class or economy class for a personalized experience.