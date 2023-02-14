Islamabad United Share Availability of Their Foreign Superstars for PSL 8

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Feb 14, 2023 | 12:48 pm

Two-time champions, Islamabad United have revealed the list of available foreign players for the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to the officials, star New Zealand cricketer, Colin Munro, Ireland’s Paul Stirling, and England’s Tom Curran will be available for the entire PSL season.

South African batter, Rassie van der Dussen will be available for the group-stage matches while England cricketer, Gus Atkinson will be available for the first four games.

Fazal Haq Farooqi and Tymal Mills have confirmed their availability for the eight and six group stage matches, respectively, and will also be available for the playoffs.

The Men in Red have also confirmed the availability of hard-hitting England batter, Alex Hales, for the five group-stage matches and also for playoffs.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz will be available for the eight group-stage matches and playoffs while the availability of renowned all-rounder, Moeen Ali, is still in doubt.

The Shadab Khan-led side will kick off their PSL 8 campaign against Karachi Kings on Thursday, February 16 at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

Players  Availability
Colin Munro Full
Paul Stirling Full
Tom Curran Full
Rassie van der Dussen Group Stage
Gus Atkinson First Four Matches
Fazal Haq Farooqi Eight Group Stage+ Playoffs
Tymal Mills Six Group Stage+ Playoffs
Rahmanullah Gurbaz Eight Group Stage+ Playoffs

