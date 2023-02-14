PSL 2023: Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming

Peshawar Zalmi will come face to face against Karachi Kings in their first game of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign, today in Karachi.

The much-anticipated encounter between the two sides will take place at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi and can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

The Imad Wasim-led Karachi Kings will be keen to open their PSL 8 campaign on a positive note as they only managed to win one game out of 10 during the previous season.

Babar Azam, on the other hand, will try his best to lead Zalmi to victory, as this will be his first game for the Yellow Storm after the trade from Karachi Kings.

The match will be aired live on Ten Sports, PTV Sports, and A Sports in Pakistan. The match can also be live-streaming on the Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

Live commentary and ball-by-ball updates of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani PSL live score coverage.

All the PSL 8 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

Sr. No. App Android iOS Website 1. Daraz App LINK LINK – 2. Tapmad TV LINK LINK LINK 3. Tamasha LINK LINK LINK

