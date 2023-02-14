NADRA Chairman to Head UNDP Committee on Digital Transformation in Pakistan

The chairman of Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Muhammad Tariq Malik, has been designated as the chairman of the Technical Advisory Committee for the National Human Development Report 2023, which will be focused on Digital Transformation in Pakistan.

Knut Otsby, the UNDP Representative in Pakistan, will join the head of Pakistan’s biometric national ID system as a fellow co-chair of the committee. The committee is overseen by an advisory council comprised of 27 experts from diverse fields, including technology.

The National Human Development Report (NHDR) compiles data, research, and policy recommendations and has made significant contributions towards shaping policy decisions on matters such as inequality.

As head of NADRA, Malik has introduced significant technical advancements. NADRA has not only implemented the biometric ID system but has also introduced patient ID verification for organ transfers, improved biometric data security, unveiled a high-tech central control room to monitor its entire network, and is preparing for a digital census.

Malik is vocal about Pakistan’s digital progress and advocates for digitalizing the fundamentals. As he conveyed to the UNDP last year, he believes that a robust foundational ID system rooted in digital identity, a digital civil registration system, and a digital census form the basis for development. He has also urged for increased proficiency and reskilling in digital technologies.