Video of Malik Riaz’s Grand-Children Driving 2023 Range Rover Goes Viral

Despite the economy being on a ventilator, luxury car imports are continuing unabated in Pakistan. This is a fact that doesn’t sit well with the Pakistani public.

According to a recent update, a video of the 2023 Range Rover fresh off the dock has spread across social media like wildfire. Reports suggest that the uber-luxury SUV has been imported by the grandchildren of one of Pakistan’s most famous billionaires, Malik Riaz.

Malik Riaz, Owner of Bahria Town housing societies and several other mega projects, is well known for his mondo-extravagant car collection. His grandchildren share the same taste in cars, having reportedly imported Pakistan’s first-ever all-new Range Rover.

ALSO READ Boys in Action? Toyota Hilux and Fortuner Outsold Alto in January

While the video doesn’t reveal details about the SUV’s variant, it bears noting that the luxury SUV competes with the likes of Mercedes GLS, BMW X7, Cadillac Escalade, and other high-end luxury SUVs. As such, Range Rover starts at a whopping Rs. 32 million, this does not include import taxes.

After these photos, people have, once again, begun questioning the Pakistani government’s priorities as the Pakistani elite is seemingly exempt from import sanctions.