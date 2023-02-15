Motorola Moto G Stylus 2023 Design Leaked in Renders

OnLeaks has provided a glimpse of the rumored Moto G Stylus 2023, which is set to join Motorola’s G Stylus lineup soon. The new render reveals that the phone will feature a punch-hole display and a dual camera setup on the back, with a resolution of 50MP.

Additionally, the phone will come equipped with a built-in stylus, a USB-C port, and, thankfully, a headphone jack.

Compared to last year’s design, the display appears to be no different from before, but it seems we will be getting two main cameras on the rear instead of three. The main camera is labeled as “50MP” and we can expect the secondary unit to be an ultrawide lens.

The fingerprint sensor is in the same spot as before and so is the Motorola brand logo. The stylus slot remains unchanged as well.

Overall, this appears to be the same device that was leaked last October as the Motorola Geneva, which had the XT2315 identifier. Previous information suggests that the forthcoming phone, which will come equipped with a stylus, is expected to launch with 6 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of storage.

The phone will be available in Black Beauty and Crystal Grey colors and will be offered in both 4G and 5G variants. The previous model was powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC, so we may see a 700 series chip for the new one, but that is only speculation so take this info with a grain of salt.