Poultry Farms in Faisalabad Face Vaccine Shortage

Faisalabad’s farms are now dealing with a crucial problem. They are confronting a vaccination crisis, which, if not solved quickly, might cause a reduction in the meat supply.

The problem has emerged as a result of many farmers’ failure to vaccinate the chicks, exposing them to different infections and compromising their immune systems.

The repercussions of this scenario are catastrophic. Non-vaccinated chicks now weigh 20 percent less than they did previously, and roughly half of all chicken farms have closed in recent months owing to mortality and disease exposure.

Sadam Ali, a local farmer, revealed that soybean, a key component of chicken feed, is now being sold at outrageous costs in the underground markets. As a result, producers are unable to feed their chickens an adequate diet, resulting in a decrease in egg quality and output by layer hens.

To put things into perspective, soybean, which was formerly supplied at Rs. 100 per kg, is now offered at Rs. 425 per kg.

Former Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) Chairman Dr. Sajjad Arshad has issued a clear warning. He has encouraged officials to work quickly to alleviate the scarcity of poultry medications and vaccinations. Failure to do so may result in infections spreading among the hens, aggravating the issue.