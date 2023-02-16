Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Announces Pay Increase in Latest Central Contracts

The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has announced its decision to renew central contracts of seventeen players, starting from January 1 until June 30. The previous six-month central contracts expired at the end of the year.

This development by the PBCC is being hailed as a positive step towards providing greater financial security and recognition to blind cricketers in Pakistan.

Under the terms of the contract, two players, Badar Munir and Mati Ullah, have been placed in the A category and will receive a monthly honorarium of Rs. 20,000.

Four players, Nisar Ali, Moin Aslam, Mohsen Khan, and Faisal Mehmood, have been placed in the B category and will receive a monthly honorarium of Rs. 17,000.

The details further show that as many as eleven cricketers have been placed in the C category and will receive a monthly honorarium of Rs. 15,000.

Previously, the central contracts were Rs. 17,500 for category A, Rs. 14,500 for category B, and Rs. 12,500 for category C.

The decision to award better central contracts to blind cricketers has been widely appreciated by players, officials, and fans of the sport. The move is expected to encourage more young cricketers to take up the sport and work towards representing the country at the international level.

Speaking on the occasion, a senior official said that PBCC would continue to work towards providing better facilities and opportunities to blind cricketers.