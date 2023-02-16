Zimbabwe’s Star All-Rounder Terms PSL as the Best T20 League in the World

Pakistan-born Zimbabwean cricketer, Sikandar Raza has shared his thoughts on the going eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Speaking in an interview, Raza stated that PSL is the best league he has ever played in, and that the competition is incredibly competitive, with games being fiercely contested.

The star all-rounder further revealed that the opening game of the tournament was won by just one run, and the second match was won by only two runs.

In light of such tightly fought contests, Sikandar believes that these matches are beneficial for the league, as it sets the tone for a highly competitive tournament. The Zimbabwean cricketer also expressed his delight at being a member of the Lahore Qalandars and believes that the players are well cared for in Pakistan.

ALSO READ Islamabad United Vs. Karachi Kings Head to Head Record in PSL

When asked about the quality of the PSL compared to other cricket leagues, Sikandar stated that the PSL is among the best leagues in the cricketing world.

The 36-year-old also expressed his desire to help Lahore Qalandars defend their title this year and promised to carry out his responsibilities to the best of his ability.

Find out all about the world of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads