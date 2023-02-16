National Sex Offender Registry to be Established in Pakistan

NADRA Chairman, Tariq Malik, announced the formation of a ‘National Sex Offenders Registry’ to track child molesters during a panel discussion at the Health Services Academy (HSA) in Islamabad.

The National Committee for Maternal and Neonatal Health (MCMNH) arranged the “Bakhabar Noujawan” consultation meeting in partnership with the Minister of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHS, R&C), AMAN, and HSA.

ALSO READ Fake Health Claims of Baby Milk Brands Exposed in New Study

This will enable people and organizations to determine if an individual they are considering employing has been engaged in any sexual offenses.

Furthermore, Malik advocated establishing a reproductive health course required for couples before marriage, since it can aid in family planning, improve child health, and avoid underage marriages.

Malik indicated that he is prepared to add Thalassemia to the NADRA database if the government implements it through legislation since this might aid in the prevention of Thalassaemia in the country.

He also voiced concern over Pakistan’s expanding population, noting that 18,984 children are born in the nation every day. Many parents, however, fail to register their children with NADRA or their individual Union Councils, making it impossible for the state to offer services to its citizens.

ALSO READ Petrol Price in Pakistan Breaks All Previous Records to Hit All-Time High

Malik emphasized the disturbing reality that one out of every six females in Pakistan is married while still a child. He advocated declaring an education and a population growth crisis in the country since economic progress is impossible without both.

He also recommended registering several marginalized groups, citing the importance of minorities in winning elections at the local level.