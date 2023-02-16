Shadab Khan Retained by Birmingham Phoenix for The Hundred 2023

Pakistan’s white-ball vice-captain and star all-rounder, Shadab Khan, has been retained by Birmingham Phoenix as they prepare for the upcoming edition of England’s ‘The Hundred’.

Shadab was the only Pakistani player to be retained as all the sides announced their retentions ahead of the latest edition. Shadab will represent Birmingham Phoenix, alongside star England players, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, and Liam Livingstone. Australia’s Kane Richardson and New Zealand’s Adam Milne are also a part of the squad.

Islamabad United’s captain is one of the most sought-after players in franchise leagues all across the world. He recently represented Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League and is an integral part of Islamabad’s squad in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 24-year-old will be seen in action tonight as Islamabad United face Karachi Kings in their first match of the eighth edition of the PSL. Shadab, in his fourth season as Islamabad’s captain, will be hoping to lead his side to their third PSL title. United last won the competition in the third edition of the tournament.

Here is the full list of retentions for Birmingham Phoenix:

Chris Woakes Liam Livingstone Moeen Ali Shadab Khan Adam Milne Benny Howell Will Smeed Kane Richardson Tom Helm Chris Benjamin Dan Mousley

