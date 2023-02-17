University in KP Bans Girls and Boys from Sitting or Standing Together

To prevent any “untoward incidents,” Gomal University in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has prohibited mixed-gender meetings and coupling on its campus. The university issued a notice stating that male and female students cannot gather or pair up in any place inside or outside the department’s grounds, including lawns or roadways.

Female students were also advised by the university administration to be careful and confine themselves to their lecture halls and the department’s common spaces.

The institution has warned that any student who breaks the rules will face severe consequences. The administration claims that this move will create a safer and more secure atmosphere for female students.

It is worth noting that the university’s Institute of Computing and Information Technology (ICIT) Department fined two students Rs. 5,000 last year for playing music in class. According to the then-chairman of the department, the students were listening to music on a portable speaker in university classrooms, disrupting ongoing lectures in the department.

The chairman noted that after being instructed several times to stop playing the music, the students failed to comply, resulting in the imposition of the fine.