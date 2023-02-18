NTDC Blamed for Country-Wide Power Breakdown

The National Transmission and Dispatch Corporation (NTDC) was held liable for the countrywide power outage on January 23, as per a report on Friday.

The report, which was given to the federal cabinet by an investigative committee led by the Minister of Petroleum, claimed that the blackout was caused by NTDC personnel, power control management, and a transfer in leadership.

Based on the report, the rise in power supply from the south was a crucial element in the blackout, which happened because Ghazi Bharota production was reduced in order to regulate the system’s production.

The country would have been spared from a massive blackout if a prompt response had been taken. Nonetheless, the NTDC system operator was primarily responsible for the outage owing to a lack of effective communication.

The federal government is currently being urged to direct National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to strengthen collaboration in order to avoid future disruptions.