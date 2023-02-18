PSL Schedule Today – Feb 18th, 2023: Two Teams Hunt for First Win

Follow the complete PSL schedule here.
Karachi Kings will host Quetta Gladiators in tonight’s encounter in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8. The match will begin at 7:00 PM and will be played at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.
Both sides will be hunting for their first win after losing their previous matches in the competition.
Karachi Kings have so far lost two matches, their opening encounter against Peshawar Zalmi by 2 runs and their second game against Islamabad United by 4 wickets.
Quetta Gladiators lost their opening encounter against Multan Sultans by 9 wickets as their batting crumbled under pressure. Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side will be looking for a better performance this time around and kickstart their PSL 8 campaign.
Both teams will be looking for a quick turnaround and to get their tournament back on track.
Here’s today’s PSL 8 schedule:
|Date
|Fixture
|Time
|Venue
|Saturday, 18 February
|Karachi Kings Vs Quetta Gladiators
|7:00 pm (PKT)
|National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi
