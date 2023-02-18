PSL Schedule Today – Feb 18th, 2023: Two Teams Hunt for First Win

Follow the complete PSL schedule here.

Karachi Kings will host Quetta Gladiators in tonight’s encounter in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8. The match will begin at 7:00 PM and will be played at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

ALSO READ Peshawar Zalmi Replace Injured Rutherford With Sri Lankan White-Ball Captain

Both sides will be hunting for their first win after losing their previous matches in the competition.

Karachi Kings have so far lost two matches, their opening encounter against Peshawar Zalmi by 2 runs and their second game against Islamabad United by 4 wickets.

Quetta Gladiators lost their opening encounter against Multan Sultans by 9 wickets as their batting crumbled under pressure. Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side will be looking for a better performance this time around and kickstart their PSL 8 campaign.

ALSO READ Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Head to Head Record in PSL

Both teams will be looking for a quick turnaround and to get their tournament back on track.

Here’s today’s PSL 8 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue Saturday, 18 February Karachi Kings Vs Quetta Gladiators 7:00 pm (PKT) National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads