Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Head to Head Record in PSL

The sixth game of the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played today at the National Bank Cricket Arena, between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators. Both sides will be looking to win their first match of the competition after suffering defeats in their previous encounters.

The match will be crucial for the Karachi Kings, who lost their first two games by one run to the Lahore Qalandars and by four wickets to Islamabad United.

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side, on the other hand, suffered a crushing defeat against the Mohammad Rizwan-led side in their first game at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Both the former champions have played each other in 14 matches. Quetta Gladiators have an upper hand with nine wins while Karachi Kings have won five matches.

Quetta Gladiators also have a better record at the National Bank Cricket Arena, winnings three out of five games they have played in the history of PSL.

It is worth noting that Karachi Kings have won two of their last five meetings with the Quetta Gladiators, but they were defeated in both meetings last year.