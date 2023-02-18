South Africa Appoints Temba Bavuma as New Test Captain

In a major development, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has named opening batter, Temba Bavuma as the new red-ball captain ahead of the Test series against West Indies.

According to the details, the right-handed batter has taken over for Dean Elgar and is the first black African cricketer to lead the country in red-ball cricket. However, Bavuma has relinquished his role as the T20 captain, while he will still lead the ODI side.

Temba Bavuma was the first black African to captain the country in white-ball cricket when he has announced as captain of South Africa back in March 2021.

The 32-year-old cricketer is regarded as one of the key members of the national side, having represented the team in 54 Tests, 23 ODIs, and 33 T20 International.

The captaincy of Elgar began well, with Test series victories over the West Indies, India, and Bangladesh, as well as a shared series against world champions New Zealand.

The captaincy abilities of the Elgar have been heavily criticized following a 2-1 loss to England last year and a 2-0 loss to Australia in the three-match series.

CSA’s director of cricket, Enoch Nkwe said, “Temba is a player that has vast captaincy experience both at the domestic level and on the international stage.”

Bavuma’s first assignment as Tets captain will be the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies, which is scheduled to commence on 28 Febraury.