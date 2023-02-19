Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Head to Head Record in PSL

Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will reignite their rivalry as they lock horns in the eighth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Bank Cricket Arena tonight.

Karachi have been in a terrible run of form as they have lost their opening three games in the competition. They will be looking to come back into form as they face their arch-rivals in front of their home crowd. A must-win game for Karachi as they might leave too much to do in order to qualify for the PSL playoffs.

Defending champions, Lahore Qalandars will be looking to win their second successive match as they continue their journey to retain their title. Qalandars will be aiming to put in a professional performance and register a win against their fierce rivals.

Overall, the two sides have faced off 15 times against each other. Kings have an upper hand with 9 wins while Qalandars have won 6, including a super over win in PSL 3.

