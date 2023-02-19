Today’s PSL Schedule – Feb 19th, 2023: First Double-Header of PSL 8

By Saad Nasir | Published Feb 19, 2023 | 10:22 am

First double-header of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as Multan Sultans take on Islamabad United in the day match while arch-rivals, Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars lock horns in the second match of the day.

Multan and Islamabad will fight for the top spot in the PSL points table as they face-off at Multan Cricket Stadium. The match will commence at 2:00 PM.

Karachi and Lahore will re-ignite their rivalry as they go head to head at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi. The high-octane clash will begin at 7:00 PM.

Karachi will be looking for their first win of the competition while Lahore Qalandars will be determined to continue their fine run of form.

Here’s today’s PSL 8 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue
Sunday, 19 February Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United 2:00 pm (PKT) Multan Cricket Stadium
Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars 7:00 pm (PKT) National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi

