One of UAE’s Biggest Educational Groups Announces Multiple Jobs

One of the leading educational groups in the UAE, Habitat Schools, has announced multiple vacancies. The school is known for its diversity, with over 46 nationalities representing its student body.
It’s also famous for employing modern educational practices such as farming and artificial intelligence (AI) labs.
The school is seeking qualified teachers and other staff to join its team. Below is the list of vacancies with their respective requirements:
|Position
|Requirement
|Kindergarten (KG) Teacher
|Bachelor’s Degree in Montessori
|Hindi Teacher
|Bachelor’s or Master’s in Hindi
|KG Supervisor
|Degree, Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS)/Montessori, 3-year experience in a similar role
|English Teacher
|Bachelor’s or Master’s in English
|Islamic Teacher (Female)
|Bachelor’s in Islamic Studies
|Head of Department (HOD) Social Studies
|Master’s, B.Ed. in Social Studies, and 4-year experience in UAE
|Art Teacher
|Bachelor’s in Fine Arts
|HOD Science
|Master’s, B.Ed. in Science, and 4-year experience in UAE
|Physical Education (PE) Teacher
|Bachelor’s in Physical Education
|Librarian
|Bachelor’s in Library Science
|Lab Assistant
|Certification in Microbiology/Biochemistry/Biotechnology
|Arabic Teacher (Female)
|Bachelor’s in Arabic
Online certifications or degrees won’t be accepted by the school. Interested candidates can apply for the positions by sending their CVs to [email protected] For more information, candidates can visit Habitat Schools’ website or call +971-67-31-5151.