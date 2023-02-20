One of UAE’s Biggest Educational Groups Announces Multiple Jobs

By Salman Ahmed | Published Feb 20, 2023 | 1:14 pm

One of the leading educational groups in the UAE, Habitat Schools, has announced multiple vacancies. The school is known for its diversity, with over 46 nationalities representing its student body.

It’s also famous for employing modern educational practices such as farming and artificial intelligence (AI) labs.

The school is seeking qualified teachers and other staff to join its team. Below is the list of vacancies with their respective requirements:

Position Requirement
Kindergarten (KG) Teacher Bachelor’s Degree in Montessori
Hindi Teacher Bachelor’s or Master’s in Hindi
KG Supervisor Degree, Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS)/Montessori, 3-year experience in a similar role
English Teacher Bachelor’s or Master’s in English
Islamic Teacher (Female) Bachelor’s in Islamic Studies
Head of Department (HOD) Social Studies Master’s, B.Ed. in Social Studies, and 4-year experience in UAE
Art Teacher Bachelor’s in Fine Arts
HOD Science Master’s, B.Ed. in Science, and 4-year experience in UAE
Physical Education (PE) Teacher Bachelor’s in Physical Education
Librarian Bachelor’s in Library Science
Lab Assistant Certification in Microbiology/Biochemistry/Biotechnology
Arabic Teacher (Female) Bachelor’s in Arabic
Online certifications or degrees won’t be accepted by the school. Interested candidates can apply for the positions by sending their CVs to [email protected] For more information, candidates can visit Habitat Schools’ website or call +971-67-31-5151.

