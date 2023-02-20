One of UAE’s Biggest Educational Groups Announces Multiple Jobs

One of the leading educational groups in the UAE, Habitat Schools, has announced multiple vacancies. The school is known for its diversity, with over 46 nationalities representing its student body.

It’s also famous for employing modern educational practices such as farming and artificial intelligence (AI) labs.

The school is seeking qualified teachers and other staff to join its team. Below is the list of vacancies with their respective requirements:

Position Requirement Kindergarten (KG) Teacher Bachelor’s Degree in Montessori Hindi Teacher Bachelor’s or Master’s in Hindi KG Supervisor Degree, Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS)/Montessori, 3-year experience in a similar role English Teacher Bachelor’s or Master’s in English Islamic Teacher (Female) Bachelor’s in Islamic Studies Head of Department (HOD) Social Studies Master’s, B.Ed. in Social Studies, and 4-year experience in UAE Art Teacher Bachelor’s in Fine Arts HOD Science Master’s, B.Ed. in Science, and 4-year experience in UAE Physical Education (PE) Teacher Bachelor’s in Physical Education Librarian Bachelor’s in Library Science Lab Assistant Certification in Microbiology/Biochemistry/Biotechnology Arabic Teacher (Female) Bachelor’s in Arabic

Online certifications or degrees won’t be accepted by the school. Interested candidates can apply for the positions by sending their CVs to [email protected] For more information, candidates can visit Habitat Schools’ website or call +971-67-31-5151.